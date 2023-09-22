Obituary: Debra Marie Brown Barlow, 68, Bardstown

Debra Marie Brown Barlow, 68, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Louisville after a determined and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Dec. 29, 1954, in Bardstown. She was the oldest of five children born to the late Harry C. and Elizabeth F. “Bonnie” Brown. She was a 1973 graduate of Bethlehem High School. She attended Centre College and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Kentucky.

She was employed as an accountant for Nally & Hamilton in Bardstown. She then enjoyed a 21-year dedicated career with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, retiring in 2021. She was initially hired as an auditor for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, she earned the status and recognition of a Certified Internal Controls Auditor from the Institute of Internal Controls. Her most recent position was that of Senior Auditor over the Kentucky State Parks and Resorts.

She was a former Miss Nelson County. She was a talented pianist, a skilled seamstress, and was known to be helpful and knowledgeable in many endeavors. She was an animal lover who adopted numerous canine and feline pets through the years, giving them a safe and loving home. She was of the Catholic faith and a volunteer for the Anderson Humane Society.

She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered fondly and always appreciated as a helpful big sister and caregiver to her siblings growing up and beyond.

Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer Barlow (James) Wagers;

three sisters, Susan (Phil) Moore, Cathy (George Watts) Hammond and Mary Beth Roy; one brother, Tom (Jeri) Brown; one grandson born on her 60th birthday, Lincoln Barlow Wagers who affectionately called her NeeNee; five nieces and nephews; extended family; several close friends; and her fur baby, Mittens.

A brief prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Anderson Humane Society, 1410 Versailles Rd., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

