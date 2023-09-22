Obituary: Former Gov. Brereton C. Jones, 84

Former Gov. Brereton C. Jones, 84, died Monday, Sept. 18, ,2023, at his home after a lengthy illness. He served as the Commonwealth’s 58th governor from 1991-95 and as Lt. Governor from 1987-1991. With his wife, Libby, he founded Airdrie Stud in Midway and built it into an internationally renowned thoroughbred horse farm.

BRERETON CHANDLER JONES

Governor Jones will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, where the family will receive visitors from 3 to 7 p.m.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway followed by a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of these charities: Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends, or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

