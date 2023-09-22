Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

Michael Edward Auberry, 42, Fairdale, parole violation (for felony offense); driving on a DUI suspended license; no insurance; no registration plates; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deborah Ann Sellers, 54, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Booked at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Michelle Redmon, 45, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeffrey Lee Karr, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Kimberly Lewis, 59, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Denver Allen Jones, 25, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 4:41 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Len Cottrell, 62, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

