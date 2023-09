NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 — Sierra Enlow, the Democratic candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture, was the guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Enlow is a LaRue County native with strong ties to Nelson County, and brings economic development and ag experience to the table. Learn more by watching our interview. Running time: About 45 minutes.

-30-