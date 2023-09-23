Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Jessica Marie Ballard, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Mary Elizabeth Fleener, 33, Radcliff, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500 (2 counts); theft by deception, include cold checks $10,000 or more. Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tammy Sue Donahue, 48, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

William Scott Donahue, 54, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $808 cash. Booked at 4:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

John W. .Rumbelow, 45, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 7:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-