Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Joshua Stewart Middleton, 48, Shepherdsville, possession of marijuana; driving on a DUI suspended license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:04 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Lee Foss, 33, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelly Jeanette Walker, 61, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:02 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Noah Christoper Davis, 21, Bardstown, speeding, 17 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, ,2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kalob Chance Castro, 21, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $385 cash. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Douglas Rowland, 55, Bloomfield, assault, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond total is $25,643. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-