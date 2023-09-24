Fiscal court lowers property tax rate; sheriff receives statewide honor

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa is congratulated by Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins on recently being named Sheriff of the Year by the state sheriff’s association.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 — Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was honored by Nelson County Judge Executive Tim Hutchins and Nelson Fiscal Court for his selection as Sheriff’ of the Year by the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association.

PROPERTY TAX FINAL APPROVAL. Nelson Fiscal Court gave final approval on Tuesday evening of lowering the county property tax a full cent — from 13.7 cents per $100 value to 12.7 cents per $100 value.

The new rate is slightly lower than the “compensating rate,” which is the tax rate that would produce about the same amount of revenue as the current year’s tax rate.

The court could have opted to get an additional 4 percent in tax revenue and still give taxpayers a reduced tax rate. The additional 4 percent revenue would have amounted to about $400,000.

But Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins didn’t want to go for the additional revenue. Speaking earlier this month about the proposal, Hutchins said he had given the idea considerable thought.

“When I was elected I promised to change the culture of county government

and I’m trying to lead by example,” Hutchins said. “We’re trying to keep spending within our means. We’re making cuts and saving money where we can and proving we don’t have to have the extra money to fund county government.”

Hutchins cited the efficiencies and cost savings he’s been able to achieve that have reduced county government costs. Hutchins said those savings will minimize the impact of the lost tax revenue for the county’s General Fund.

Hutchins presented state Sen. Jimmy Higdon with a certificate of appreciation at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting.

ROAD PLAN UPDATE. State Sen. Jimmy Higdon gave the court an update on the state’s six-year road plan, and the Nelson County projects that are expected to be a priority in the next session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

INNER BYPASS. Higdon said the state expects to led bids on the inner bypass — connecting US62 Boston Road with KY 245 — in December.

US 15O. The improvements of Springfield Road between McDonalds and Walmart is currently being designed, Higdon said. Utility relocation and rights-of-way acquisition are expected to be in the next state budget cycle.

In other action, the court also:

— approved creating a new county employee position of EMS medical director. The part-time job comes with no benefits.

— the court approved a contract with Dr. Clifford Freeman, an emergency medicine specialist at Flaget Memorial Hospital, to serve as medical director for Nelson County EMS. The salary would be the same as it was for the previous medical director.

— approved paying $10,000 for labor to repair the vinyl roof on the county’s salt barn. The covering is warranted, but the warranty does not include labor.

— took action to repeal two existing ordinances. One ordinance covered the repeal of an ordinance outline that is no longer needed; the second repealed a premium pay ordinance that was approved by the court to allow bonus pay during COVID.

— approved paying American Detention Services $12,230 total for replacing defective locks and door hinges in the Nelson County Jail.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

