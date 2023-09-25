Luxco warehouse application on planning commission Tuesday night agenda

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 — The Joint City-County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, to continue their review of the application and evidence submitted by Luxco Inc. to build distilled spirits storage warehouses on a 182-acre tract in the Botland community east of Bardstown.

The meeting will be held in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

Only the commission members who attended the earlier public hearing will be able to vote on a recommendation for the Luxco application.

There will be no opportunity for public comments or to submit additional evidence at this meeting in regard to the Luxco application.

If Luxco’s application is recommended for approval, there is a 21-day window where an individual may request the governing body — in this case, Nelson Fiscal Court — to review the application for denial or approval. Fiscal Court may accept the existing testimony and exhibits the planning commission received, or it has the option of accepting new testimony.

PUBLIC HEARING AUDIO. The full audio of the Luxco public hearing is available at this YouTube link below.

THE DETAILS. Luxco’s site plan includes five warehouses for the property, Per the new Planned Unity Development (PUD) rules, there must be a 200-foot buffer between warehouses and all property lines. The rules also require a 400-foot buffer between a warehouse and a residence on an adjoining property, Willett explained.

The overall zoning for the property will remain agricultural. The changes Nelson Fiscal Court adopted this summer created a new PUD zoning designation expressly for whiskey warehouses on agricultural land.

The tracts involved are in the heart of Botland and lie primarily between US150 Springfield Road to the north and Greer Lane and part of the Oak Knoll subdivision to the south.

