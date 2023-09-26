Obituary: Thomas ‘Tom’ Stocker Smith Sr., 82, Colorado

Thomas “Tom” Stocker Smith Sr., 82, of Colorado, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at The Denver Hospice in Denver, Colo. He was the fifth child of eight children born on March 8, 1941, in Bardstown to Bertram L. and Sylvia Rapier Smith. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Joe Prep.

His career achievements are too many to list, but include, Lead Instructor at Spartan School of Aeronautics, a personal pilot for Oral Roberts, numerous instructor positions at Frontier Airlines/Continental Airlines and became Captain in 1981. He received the FAA Master Pilot Award for 50 years of aviation safety. After retiring from the airlines, He co-founded Centennial Flyers in April 2004. He purchased and operated the business in July 2014. Since then, he has dedicated his life to inspiring new generations of pilots. He died on National Aviation Day.

He was a second-generation Anheuser-Busch distributor for Smith Brother’s Distributing Company, along with his brothers and sisters.

As a young man, he left his home in Bardstown to pursue his dreams of becoming a pilot. He first moved to Oklahoma and then to Colorado to actualize that dream. He had an unwavering faith in God and that faith was with him all the way to the very end. He knew God in his heart and that brought him great comfort and peace. He inspired us all to chase dreams, to believe in ourselves, to fight for what we believe in, to not take life too seriously, and to always say our prayers. He taught us all that life is short and to enjoy every day as a blessing.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, William Joseph Smith (Patsy survivor) and Charles Rapier Smith (Violet deceased).

He is survived by his wife, Debi Kerr Smith; one stepson Justin Matthew Kerr; the mother of his children, Patricia Hughes Smith; their three children, Scott H. Smith (Stephanie) and unborn grandson due in December, Brooke A. Smith, and Thomas S. Smith Jr. (Alex); five siblings, Bertram Lancaster Smith Jr. (Joyce deceased), Francis Xavier Smith (Lucy), Mary Maxine Smith Wilson (“Bob” deceased), Carl Patrick Warren Smith (Cecelia) and Virginia Maria Smith Horlander (David); and several nieces and nephews and several close friends.

The funeral was Sept. 1, 2023, at Fairmont Cemetery at the Little Ivy Chapel in Denver.

Pallbearers were Scott H. Smith, Thomas S. Smith Jr., Justin M. Kerr, Joshua D. Hill, Gregory E. Smith and Francis X. Smith.

A celebration of life is 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in the ballroom at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

