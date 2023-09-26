Obituary: James Michael ‘Mike’ Hagan, 54, Louisville

James Michael “Mike” Hagan, 54, of Louisville, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 10, 1969, in Lebanon. He graduated from Nelson County High School in 1987, and graduated from Jefferson State Vocational in 1999.

He was a nurse for nearly 25 years, spending the majority of his career at Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In his free time, he loved gardening and canning vegetables, fishing, camping, and being in the outdoors. He was a very devoted and loved dad, son, Paw-Paw, brother, and friend. Everyone that knew him knew that his sense of humor never failed to light up a room.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Fantley Devine, Mary Lucille Newton Devine, John Otto Hagan, and Ruth Whittaker Hagan.

He is survived by two daughters, Katherine Hagan (Stephan Lyons) and Lauren Hagan (Abele Araya); his parents, Laveda and Roger “Buddy” Hagan; one sister, Audrey (Brandon) Price; two brothers, Rick (Marilyn) Hagan and Brandon (Tess) Hagan; his former wife and mother of his children, Tonya Hines; one grandson, Silas Lyons; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved cats and grandcats.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Reva Kasey officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the funeral home.

Mike’s wishes were to be cremated and to have his ashes spread over the mountains, which is one of his favorite places to be. The family plans to take a trip to the Great Smokey Mountains after his cremation.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

