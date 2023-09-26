Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

Kimberly Beth Radicaj, 47, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no operator’s license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:31 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Todd Nalley, 55, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 10:18 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Justin Matthew Parrish, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $403 cash. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 60, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $415 cash. Booked at 1:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Alan Chesser, 44, Boston, failure to appear. bond is $550 cash. Booked at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamiroquan Jeterric Archon, 27, New Iberia, La., operating on a suspended license; speeding, 16 mph over limit. No bond. Booked at 10:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Vernon Paul Chandler, 32, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $163 cash. Booked at 10:48 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-