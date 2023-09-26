Obituary: Georgia L. Jones, 83, Bardstown

Georgia L. Jones, 83, of Bardstown, widow of Quentin Jones, died Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at her home in Bardstown.

GEORGIA L. JONES

She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Pineville. She was the daughter of the late Jay and Odell Wilder Money. She attended school in Bell County and was a member of the Nelson Christian Church. She was an avid dog lover, loved her lottery and was a nightly watcher of the Wheel of Fortune. She was funny, sweet, and a loving human being.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her life partner, Michael Gross; and several loving brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Cornett (Douglas) and Debra Howard (Gary); two sisters, Faye Felts and Joyce Daniels; one brother, Larry Paul Money; five grandsons, Jeremy Delk (Maggie), Joshua Delk (Rachel), Shane Howard, Sean Howard (Jessica), Scott Howard (Whitney); and 10 great-grandchildren, Graham, Isabella, Ava, Laney, Kaylee, Daphne, Sawyer, Maggie, Kynlee, and Riggs.

The funeral is noon Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 East Main St., Lexington, with Pastor Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Memory Gardens in Paris with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

