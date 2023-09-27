Indictment charges Brooks Houck with the murder of Crystal Rogers

Brooks Houck’s mug shot courtesy of the Nelson County Jail.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2023 (updated) — Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI and was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Crystal Rogers, who disappeared in July 2015. He was also charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence.

He was booked into the Nelson County Detention Center at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on a $10 million cash bond. He was then transferred to the Hardin County Detention Center early Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK TO ENLARGE.

According to an FBI statement, Houck was arrested without incident. Unidentified social media photos show what appears to be Houck being arrested at his home on Glenview Drive in Bardstown.

The indictment and arrest warrant were issued on Wednesday, Sept. 20th. Houck faces one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in the July 2015 disappearance of his girlfriend, Crystal Rogers.

Houck was named the main suspect in Rogers’ disappearance in October 2015. Houck’s brother, Nick Houck, was fired from his job as a Bardstown police officer due to his alleged interference in the Rogers investigation and his lack of cooperation with investigators.

The FBI took over the investigation of her disappearance in 2020. The first arrest in the case came earlier this month when Joseph Lawson was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Houck has maintained he was not involved with his girlfriend’s disappearance.

Note: An indictment presents just one side of a case, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

-30-