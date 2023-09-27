Obituary: Robert F. ‘Red’ Robinson, 95, Taylorsville

Robert F. “Red” Robinson, 95, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born Feb. 13, 1928, in Taylorsville to the late Bernard Cecil and Myrtle Patterson Robinson. He was a retired employee of Bennett’s Gas and the Kentucky Department of Transportation. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Waterford Church of Christ. He loved NASCAR, chewing tobacco, and enjoyed going to Lynda’s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Greenwell Robinson; and four siblings, Cecil Robinson, Cleo Lewis, Elden “Hotz” Robinson, and Tootie Smith.

He is survived by one daughter, Sharon Cook of Taylorsville; one son, Scott Robinson of Louisville; one grandson, Tommy (Brandi) Cook of Scopus, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Johnny Long, Dallas Long, Hailey Cook and Braxton Cook; several nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Larry, Stephanie, and Brittany Robinson, and Lorina Onan.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the St. Michael Church Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

