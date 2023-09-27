Obituary: Rick Newton, 71, Bardstown

Rick Newton, 71, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Norton Hospital. He was born June 5, 1952, in Bardstown. He was a veteran and served with the Army National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post 121 where he was active and on the board. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 38 years. He loved fishing, a little gambling, and his great-grandson, Truett Denny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert Lee and Anna “Cecilia” Newton; and two brothers, James “Stephen” Newton and Alan Newton.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Newton of Bardstown; one daughter, Tina Vittitow (Wayne) of Boston; one son, Brad Hutchinson (Chris) of Hodgenville; one sister, Julia Ann Mallon (Vincent); four grandchildren, Kayla Williams (Dylan), Stoy Vittitow, Ethan Hutchinson (Alex) and Melynn Denny (Justin); one great-grandson, Trueet Denny; and several nephews.

The memorial graveside service is noon Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Pavilion with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. The Marion County Veteran Honor Guard will provide military honors as well as American Legion Post 121.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

