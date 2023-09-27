Jury finds Richard Gray guilty of murdering girlfriend at her Bardstown home

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 — Richard Samuel Gray Jr., 33, was found guilty of the murder his 33-year-old girlfriend, Tabitha Murray, in February 2022 at her Bardstown home.

RICHARD GRAY

On Tuesday, a Nelson County jury found Gray guilty of murder as well as unlawful imprisonment, second-degree.

The jury recommended Gray receive life in prison for the murder. The jury also recommended he receive 12 months in jail and a $500 fine on the unlawful imprisonment charge. The sentencing will take place in Nelson Circuit Court at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

According to court documents, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, Gray allegedly shot Murray in her home with the intent to kill her. After the shooting, he tied up Murray’s then-6-year-old daughter and fled the home with his four sons. The daughter testified during the trial this week that she got loose, found her mother on the kitchen floor and made the call to 911.

After the 911 call, Bardstown Police conducted a welfare check at the home where they found Tabitha Murray shot to death.

Gray allegedly fled the home in Murray’s Jeep, taking his four sons with him.

An Amber Alert was issued and Gray was eventually arrested in Mount Vernon, Ill., and returned to Kentucky.

Gray will return to Nelson Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, for final sentencing.

-30-