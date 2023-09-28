Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 26-27, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

Christopher Michael Payne, 50, Winchester, contempt of court. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Diana Sue Curtsinger, 31, New Haven, probation violation (for a technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Jason Dean Dwayne Nation, 22, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no motorcycle operator’s license. No bond. Booked at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday,, Sept. 27, 2023

Andrea Lee Cox, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance first-degree (drug unspecified); a prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no insurance card; no headlamps; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Claude Owen McMakin, 34, Shelbyville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Brian Cambron, 49, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Brooks William Houck, 41, Bardstown, murder; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $10 million cash. Booked at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Casey Ann Jenkins, 25, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Dalton Jenkins, 31, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Molly Renee Boone, 28, Springfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 25, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Gerard Eigelbach, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph James Upson, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,650 cash. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Cassandra Marie Smith, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Ashley Nicole Williams, 38, Hopkinsville, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Ray Yocum, 42, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; display of illegal or altered registration plate; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; improper equipment. No bond. Booked at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Wayne Rogers, 40, Bloomfield, trafficking in stolen vehicle parts. No bond. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-