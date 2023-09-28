Obituary: George Shane Mattingly, 36, Lebanon

George Shane Mattingly, 36, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Spring View Hospital. He was born Dec. 2, 1986, in Bardstown. He was an employee of American Fuji Seal with 15 years of service.

GEORGE SHANE MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nancy Miles Mattingly and Rose and Paul Coombs.

Survivors include his wife, Christie Dunn Mattingly; his daughter, Madeline Rose Mattingly; his parents, Steve and Paula Mattingly of Loretto; one brother, Joshua Steven Mattingly (April) of Springfield; one niece and four nephews; his grandfather, Marcy Mattingly of Loretto; and many aunts uncles and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Mark Hamilton officiating. Burial is in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Patrick Smith, Chris Lee, Daniel Miles, Cory Medley, Chris Wheatley, and John Mark Robey.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-