Obituary: William E. Coomes, 76, Bardstown

William E. Coomes, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at his home. He was born June 16, 1947, in Bardstown. He retired after 32 years of service at General Electric. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved racing lawn mowers and tractor pulls. He was a member of A A and of the Catholic faith.

WILLIAM E. COOMES

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Nevon Carey; and his parents, Malcolm and Mary Coomes.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cecelia Pendygraft Coomes; one son, Joseph Allen Coomes;

four sisters, Sandra Webb of Tennessee, Donna (Don) Tony of Indianapolis, Debbie (Tom) Martin and Karen (Bill) Runyan, both of Indiana; one grandson, Allen Lee Coomes; two great-grandsons, Mavrick Coomes and Carter Coomes; one aunt, Linda Miracle of Bardstown; a special nephew, Cameron (Beth) Hess of Tennessee; a special friend, Jerry (Shirley) Hardin of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to Kosair Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-