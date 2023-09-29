Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

John Francis Willett, 32, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $1,056 cash. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keshawn Quantrell Ross, 27, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Marie Ramirez, 42, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023,, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Joseph Dillon Newton, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-