Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

David Alan Chesser, 65, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; careless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief, first-degree; driving on a DUI suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; assault, second-degree, police officer; no insurance card; no registration receipt; disregarding stop sign; improper signal; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Cameron Blake Lovvorn, 25, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $200,000 cash. Booked at 6:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Charlesd Wyatt, 38, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 4:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Lynnn Pedigo, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plate; no registration receipt; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 6:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-