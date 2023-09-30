Obituary: Daren Keith Culver, 56, Taylorsville

Daren Keith Culver, 56, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 20, 1967, in Louisville to Allen Edward and Wanda Bradshaw Culver Sr. He was an English teacher at Bloomfield Middle School and was a member of Taylorsville Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, writing, loved music, and he always found humor in everything.

DAREN KEITH CULVER

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Edward Culver Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Cole Culver; three stepsons, Kevin Dean (Taylor) Hall of Mount Eden, Brian (Paige) Hall of Richmond and Jesse Campbell of Taylorsville; his mother, Wanda Culver of Bardstown; one sister, Jill (Jimmy) Johnson of Louisville; one brother, Allen Edward (Rhonda) Culver Jr. of Lawrenceburg; two grandchildren, Lily Kristine Hall and Colton Dean Hall with two due in December 2023 and April 2024; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

