Obituary: Betty C. Parrish Hill, 85, Bardstown

Betty C. Parrish Hill, 85, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept, 29, 2023m at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born April 1, 1938, in Woodlawn. She loved baking, gardening, and canning. She was a huge University of Kentucky sports fan, and enjoyed watching all sports. She gave to many charities. She was a lifetime member of Woodlawn Methodist Church where she was involved with many church activities and decisions.

BETTY C. PARRISH HILL

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “R.C.” “Doc” Hill; one son, Larry Hill; her parents, Hark and Ruby Parrish; five sisters, Barbara Cheatham, Helen Gritton, Mary Joyce Parrish, Debbie Cissell, and Doris Calhoun; and one brother, Everett Parrish.

She is survived by three sons, Terry Hill, Rick (Desiree) Hill, and Chad Hill; one daughter-in-law, Judy Hill; three sisters, Kathleen Pile, Sue Parrish, and Juanita Deckel; one brother, Hark Parrish Jr.; five grandchildren, Bradley (Danielle) Hill, Jeremy (Nicole) Hill, Lesley Hill, Savanna Hill, and Dylan Hill; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Hill, Easton Hill, Braden Hill, and Aubrey Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at Woodlawn Methodist Church, with burial in Poplar Flat Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Woodlawn Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-