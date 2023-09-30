Obituary: Brenda Caddell, 80, Bardstown

Brenda Caddell, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Baptist East in Louisville. She was born April 25, 1943, in Whitesburg. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal faith. She loved taking photos, primarily of the ones she loved. She had an eye for beautiful color and loved to crochet.

BRENDA CADDELL

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Harris; her mother, Marie Tipton Holbrook’ one brother, Claude Harris; one sister, Delphia Ingram; and one stepbrother, Junior Holbrook.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Caddell; four sons, John Goble, Jeff (Vicki) Goble, Jason (Kate) Goble, and Joe Goble, all of Ohio; three stepchildren, Susie (John) Wagner of Tennessee, Steve Caddell of Indiana and Joe (Carla) Caddell of Bardstown; one sister, Margie Thornton of Ohio; as well as five grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-