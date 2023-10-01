Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Travis Bain Black, 54, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 unsecured. Booked at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Karmen Michael Litsey, 23, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Clyde Back, 69, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Gregory Glasscock, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 10:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Durand Eli Dodson, 60, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-