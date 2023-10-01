Obituary: Rev. Kevin A. McGrath, O.P., 59, Springfield

The Rev. Kevin A. McGrath, O.P., 59, the pastor of St. Rose Church in Springfield, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at St. Rose Priory. He had been a Dominican for 33 years.

REV. KEVIN MCGRATH O.P.

He was a native of Albany, N.Y.. He was ordained a priest on May 24, 1996, at St. Dominic’s Church in Washington, D.C.

He attended Georgetown University in Washington, where he studied international relations and was awarded a bachelor of science in foreign service in 1986.

He served as parochial vicar of St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York City from 1997 to 2004, when he was assigned to the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C. to serve as librarian, director of pastoral formation and professor of preaching.

He had served as pastor of St. Rose since 2010.

He is survived by one sister Karen (John) Hill of Alexandria, Va.; one brother, Thomas McGrath of Albany, N.Y.; and , a niece and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burail was Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at St. Rose Church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of arrangements.

