Obituary: Donta’ Perez Lydian-Young, 29, formerly of Bardstown

Donta’ Perez Lydian-Young, 29, formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. He was born March 16, 1994, in Bardstown. He loved football, action movies, anime, working with his hands, steak, and being the funniest person most of us have ever met. He had an infectious laugh that always had a ripple effect on anyone in the room. if you were to ask him to describe himself, he would tell you, “I’m iron chested and double-breasted, I can kill a brick, cripple a stick and drown a drop of water!” He was a man about which all of those things are true, he is so loved and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sydney Lydian; two children, Kareesa and Bakari; his mother, Crystal Lydian; his fathers, Keith Young and Ron Williams; his grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The celebration of life was Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville with the Rev. Jeremiah Johns officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

