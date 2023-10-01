Obituary: Cheryl Edmondson, 66, Bardstown

Cheryl Edmondson, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 19, 1957, in South Elgin, Ill. She formerly worked for the Spencer County School System.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Geneva Lawrence; and one brother, Doug Lawrence.

She is survived by one daughter, Casey Navarrow (Armando) of Bardstown; one sister, Carol and the late John Hassebrock of Alma, Illinois; one granddaughter, Bella Navarrow; and many family, friends, and her four-legged dog, Ava.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-