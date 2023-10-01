Obituary: Joe M. Love, 66, Bardstown

Joe M. Love, 66, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Bardstown.

He was born July 2,1957m in Tampa, Fla. He was in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Gaskins; one daughter, Tiffany Love; his mother, Margie Pope; and two brothers, Arthur Pope and Tony Pope.

He is survived by his mother, Elva Sellers; three daughters, Tanisha Love, Devon Love and Joey Curry; 14 siblings, George Gaskins, Elsie Gaskins, John Gaskins Jr., Rochelle Gaskins, Lonnie (LaQuita) Gaskins, Micheal (KC) Gaskins, Anthony (Yuvette) Gaskins, Jessica (Janice) Jackson, Kayla Jackson, Ann Pope, Herbert Pope, Angela Pope, Amy (Ronnie) Smith and Charles Pope; the mother of his children, Cherlyn Love; and several aunts, uncles, grandchildren, cousins, family and friends.

The funeral is noon Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Ken Jobst officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-