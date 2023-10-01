Obituary: Frances Velma Spalding, 98, Bardstown

Frances Velma Spalding, 98, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Bardstown. She was known as “Toots” to family and friends. She touched many people with her remarkable talents in baking, sewing, and design. She will be remembered as a mother who gave her best to whatever task she chose. Her children and friends were always impressed with her sharp style.

The family would like to acknowledge Windsor Gardens, Signature Healthcare at Colonial Nursing Home, and Hospice of Nelson County for their loving care of our mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Spalding; one grandson, Daniel Ewing Martin; her parents, Patrick and Gertrude Mattingly; three sisters, Stella Wimsett, Dorothy Nalley, Celeste Gertrude Mattingly; and one brother, Paul Mattingly.

She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Porter (Tod) of Lexington; two sons, Timothy Mitchell Spalding (Mary Jane) and Joseph Larry Spalding, both of Bardstown; one grandson, Jason Spalding (Kalisa) of Bardstown; three great-grandchildren, Carter Spalding, Cash Spalding and Claire Spalding; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 4, 20223, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

