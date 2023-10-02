Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023

Chevelle Brazil Allen, 48, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, minor injury, no medical attention required. No bond. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Jennifer Anne Potter, 33, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 7:29 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Brandy Nicole Meredith, 41, Bardstown, criminal mischief, first-degree; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $6,000 cash. Booked at 8:28 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-