Obituary: Corey Michael Bohn, 33, Bardstown

Corey Michael Bohn, 33, of Bardstown, died at his home on Wednesday, Sept, 27, 2023. He was born in Louisville on Jan. 21, 1990. He attended Doss High School in Louisville and was a Catholic.

COREY MICHAEL BOHN

He was the ultimate foodie and loved music. His favorite pastime was relaxing on the couch and watching his TV shows. He will always be remembered for his perseverance, tenacity, and pure goodness. We couldn’t have asked for a better son or brother. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved him. He will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara and Freck Robben; and his great-grandparents, Lucille and John Vandivier.

He is survived by his parents, Debbie and Matt Logsdon and Jay and Abby Bohn; one sister, Marisa Luckett (Devin); one brother, Brett Bohn; his aunt and caregiver, Beth Robben; his grandparents, Ruth and Steve Hatler; and two nephews, Reece and Frankie.

A celebration of his life is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 1 p.m. prayer service

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-