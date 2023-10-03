Obituary: Joan Parks Chowning, 91, Louisville

Joan Parks Chowning, 91, of Louisville, died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Norton Suburban Hospital. She was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Washington County to the late Sim and Katie Carney Parks. She was a retired mail carrier, assistant state union steward, and secretary/treasurer for the Kentucky Rural Letter Carriers Association. She received many awards from the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, including a 60-year award for her service. She cherished the years she spent with her Rural Letter Carrier family.

She was also a very active member of Green Acres Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for more than 50 years/ She was a member of the choir and served on numerous committees. She was a faithful servant and loved the Lord, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, and she truly enjoyed her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Muir “Jim” Chowning; and three sisters, Scottie Wainscott, Darlene Crume and Pauline Simpson.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Chowning Houghlin of Bardstown, and Karen Chowning of Louisville; one son, Ralph (Carrie) Chowning of Louisville; one brother, Bobby (Dollie) Parks of Bloomfield; one brother-in-law, Russell Crume of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Rayann Walker (Ian), Rebecca Houghlin (Ross), Spencer Chowning and Jesse Chowning (Emilea); several nieces and nephews; and Sam Ruth, who was like a son to her.

The celebration of her life is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023,, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Daniel Davis officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2023,

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Green Acres Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

