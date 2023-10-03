Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Alvuvo Felipe Pecho-Ramon, 20, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 3:54 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Danila Perez Gomez, 23, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 4:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Edgar Augustin Porez, 26, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. no bond. Booked at 4:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Roger Williams De Leon Sam, 25, Bardstown, no operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 4:44 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Paul William Levi Ormes, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $195 cash. Booked at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kyle Leon Mathewson, 18, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more. No bond. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamara Nichole White, 40, Pontiac, Mich., criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree (2 counts); theft by deception, including cold checks under $10,000. Bond is $8269.75 and 6362.66 cash. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Monday, Oct 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-