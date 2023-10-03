Obituary: Thomas Richard ‘Tommy’ Hall, 63, Bardstown

Thomas Richard “Tommy” Hall, 63, of Bardstown, formerly of New Haven, died Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at U. of L. Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

THOMS RICHARD “TOMMY” HALL

He was an employee of Whole Food Alternatives as a machine operator, He was a Catholic by faith. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was born Feb. 3, 1960, in Louisville to the late Robert and Mary Ruth Ball Hall.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Bauer; and one brother, Danny Hall.

He is survived by his significant other, Lisa Jackson of Bardstown; two daughters, Brittany (Duncan) Pope of Boston and Kristyn (Eric Elmore) Hall of New Haven; one son, Thomas “T.J.” (Angela Vittitow) Hall of New Hope; the mother of his three children, Lynn Hall;

three sisters, Phyllis Barth and Jackie Newcomb, both of Bardstown and Margie Westenhafer, of Alabama; four brothers, Johnny Hall and Kenny Hall, both of Bardstown, Joe Pat Hall of New Hope and Timmy Hall of California; five grandchildren, Bryce Bradley, Austin Whitlock, Bennett Pope, Everett Hall, and Mikah Young; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in the chapel of the William R. Rust New Haven Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Underhill officiating.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

