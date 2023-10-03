Obituary: Barbara Ann Sisco, 86, Bardstown

Barbara Ann Sisco, 86, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Green Meadow Care Center in Mount Washington. She was born on June 26, 1937, in Samuels to the late Alex Jackson and Alice Marie Fields Jackson. She was a homemaker and liked interior decorating. In the evenings she liked to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Neal Mattingly.

She is survived by two sons, Perry (Debbie) Mattingly of Tampa, Fla., and Alex Braxton Sisco of Bardstown;

one granddaughter, Amy Beth Ash and her son, Cooper Ash and step-grandson, Larry Shane (Heather) Crump and his children, Nicholas Crump and Ellyson Crump; her brother, Alex Cooper “Sonny” (Louise) Jackson of Springfield, and his children, Connie Sue Mattingly and Gerry Lewis Jackson.

The family followed her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

