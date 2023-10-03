Obituary: Betty Pfeiffer, 81, Boston

Betty Pfeiffer, 81, of Boston, died Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at Jewish Hospital. She was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Miami, Fla.

She married her husband, John Harrod Pfeiffer, on Dec. 2, 1961. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Harrod Pfeiffer; six sons, the Rev. J. Timothy Pfeiffer, William Pfeiffer, Bishop Joseph Pfeiffer, Michael Pfeiffer, Anthony Pfeiffer, and James Pfeiffer; 31 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with burial in Our Lady Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-