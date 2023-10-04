Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Faith Nicole Shields, 20, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Christopher Tennill, 38, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Dwayne Fogle, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $1,135 cash. Booked at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-