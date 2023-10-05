Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Joseph Dallendeyshon Goldring, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Julie Ann Price, 46, Hillview, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Nicholas Hayes, 30, Somerset, failure to appear (3 counts); non-payment of fines. Bond is $1,608 cash. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Thomas Smith, 35, New Haven, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony John Linton, 50, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrick Lamonte Frazier Jr., 27, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Martinez Vargas, 47, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Johnathon Lee Jent, 21, Bardstown, criminal abuse, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

