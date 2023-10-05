Houck prosecutor says they may have the gun used to shoot, kill Tommy Ballard

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 — Prosecutors revealed Thursday in Nelson Circuit Court that they may have the firearm used to murder Tommy Ballard in their possession.

Shane Young, the special prosecutor from Hardin County, told Circuit Judge Charles Simms III on Thursday’s court hearing for Brooks Houck, that they have a weapon that — so far — has met four of the five criteria investigators use when matching a gun with a crime. In this case, it’s the gun that they say my have been used to shoot and kill Crystal Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard.

Additional tests on the gun are pending, Young told the court.

Tommy Ballard was shot and killed early on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, when he and a grandson left the home to go hunting on property adjacent to the Bluegrass Parkway.

NICK HOUCK

Young told the court that investigators purchased the firearm from Brooks Houck’s brother, Nick Houck, who sold the gun to them using a fake name.

Nick Houck is a former Bardstown Police officer. He was fired from his police job in October 2015 for interfering in the Crystal Rogers investigation.

Nick Houck is not facing any charges in connection to Roger’s case or Tommy Ballard’s murder.

Brooks Houck’s attorney, Brian Butler, told the court that any investigation in Tommy Ballard’s murder or involvement of Nick Houck have no bearing on the petition to lower Brooks Houck’s bond amount.

TRIAL IN 2024? Young said that prosecutors would be prepared to go to trial next summer. Butler said he didn’t believe he could be prepared to properly defend Houck by then.

NEXT UP. Brooks Houck’s next court appearance is Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

-30-