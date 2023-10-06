Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Robert Nolin Goodlett, 23, Shelbyville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Troy Peyton, 26, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value (2 counts); obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value (2 counts). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Wayne Ehlers, 66, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $19,500 cash. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Renee Ehlers, 56, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Ryan Nelly, 22, Lebanon, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chasity Mae Fulkerson, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 5:04 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Matthew Downs, 34, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-