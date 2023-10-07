Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Travis Joseph Dearmond, 51, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $2,525 cash. Booked at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Braxten Connor May, 19, Frenchburg, speeding, 26 mph or more over the speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:22 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Anton Devon Hamilton, 28, Bardstown, no registration plates; no insurance card; operating on a suspended license; non-payment of court costs, fees or fine. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-