Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 By admin

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Ronald Steven Stine Jr., 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

James Keith Thomas, 52, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, second-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree; reckless driving; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-