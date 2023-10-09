Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

Thomas Jerome Mudd, .59, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public placed; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation office. No bond. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashley Danielle Morley, 36, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8,, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Allen Bennett, 51, Upton, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 6:15 p.m. Sunday,, Oct. 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dylan Lee Hahn, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 22 mph over the limit; driving on a DUI suspended; license. No bond. Booked at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-