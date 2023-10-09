Obituary: Betty Joan Thomason, 89, formerly of Bloomfield

Betty Joan Thomason, 89, of Lexington, formerly of Bloomfield, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Oklahoma to the late Henry and Audrie Packnett Christy. She was a homemaker, attended Bloomfield Baptist Church, and she loved to read.

BETTY JOAN THOMASON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dean Thomason; and one sister, Earline Tallman,

She is survived by one daughter, Betty (Robert) Owens of Louisville; two sons, Ed (Phyllis) Thomason of Nicholasville and Michael (Marta) Thomason of Corydon, Ind.; one brother, Rick Alonzo of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The graveside service is at noon Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

