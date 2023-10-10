Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Alesha Marie Oates, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

William Shannon McDonald, 46, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

William Dewayne Clarke, 39, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $4,296.89 cash. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, ,by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Danielle Stein, 32, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

William Joseph Coulter, 45, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023,, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Eugene Henley Jr., 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Booked at 3:39 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

James Riley Romines, 22, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-