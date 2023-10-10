Obituary: Ben L. Mattingly Jr., 80, formerly of Springfield

Ben L. Mattingly Jr., 80, formerly of Springfield, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Lexington VA Hospital. He was born April 16, 1943, in Springfield to the late Ben L. Sr and Lillian Murphy Mattingly. He was a former employee of the Department of Prisons and Toyota Meiers Grocery. When he was active he loved to go fishing and hunting. Deer hunting was his passion for many years hunting at Ft. Knox with his brother-in-law Ken Stirn. He spent many days fishing on his sister Alma’s farm in Willisburg. He was a veteran of U.S. Air Force. When he was a member of Temple Baptist Church he sang in the men’s quartet and was a leader in the boys’ Royal Ambassadors’ Group.

BEN L. MATTINGLY JR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hale; her first husband, Jimmy Hale; her second husband, Cliff Carrico; one brother-in-law, Mike Marks; one nephew, Jamie Hale; one niece, Melissa Cooksey Pierce; and one great-niece, Jamie Leanne Lawson.

He is survived by two daughters, Sheila (Glenn) Spalding and Amy (Mary) Anglin-Coulter, both of Bardstown; two sons, Chris (Sandy) Mattingly of Willisburg and Timmy (Jennifer) Mattingly of Loretto; his girlfriend, Sandy Walker, two sisters, Alma (Jimmy) Cooksey of Willisburg and Mattie Marks of Nicholasville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Springfield Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-