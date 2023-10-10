Obituary: Jacob Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Sims, 77, Bardstown

Jacob Nicholas “Nicky” Sims, 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. He was born in New Haven to the late Jacob Nicholas Sims Sr. and Mary Agnes Sims. He was an avid fan of UK basketball, and he also enjoyed long car rides in the country, while drinking a Mountain Dew. He was a family man who loved being with his wife of 55 years, his children, and his grandchildren.

JACOB NICHOLAS “NICKY” SIMS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Nicholas Sims Sr. and Mary Agnes Sims; one sister, Carole Oeswein; and one brother, Jerry Sims.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Libby Sims; one daughter, Nichole Sims Hall; two sons, Jason Rodman (Catina) Sims and Clayton Scott (Melissa) Sims; five sisters, Linda, Margaret, Phyllis, Patsy, and Jean; seven grandchildren, Sage, Jacob, Alorra, Hunter, Carli, Haiden, and Tyler; and several nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

