Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Boone SCN, 89, Nazareth

Elizabeth “Betty” Boone, SCN, 89, formerly Sister Teresita, died Oct. 8, 2023, at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 66 years. She was born in New Haven to Clarence and Nell Cecil Boone.

Her earliest ministries were in elementary education. She taught at St. Gabriel in Fern Creek from 1956-1962, followed by schools in Maryland, Tennessee, and Kentucky, where she taught first through sixth grade until 1978.

In 1978, she studied at Loyola Pastoral Institute in Chicago. She then served as a pastoral associate at St Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She also served as a social worker at Sister Visitor Center. She returned to education, serving as a substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools and in adult education at St. Augustine Parish in Louisville and Kentuckiana Metroversity. After studying holistic living, she became a massage therapist in 1993.

From 1997 to 2015, she served in volunteer ministry in Louisville until she retired to the Nazareth Villages at Nazareth. In 2019, she moved to Carrico Hall at Nazareth, where she was in the ministry of prayer until 2022, when she moved to Nazareth Home in Louisville.

She is survived by one sister, Helen Boone Greenwell of New Haven; one brother, Clarence Edward Boone of New Haven; her extended family; and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth with burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky. 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-