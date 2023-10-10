Obituary: Joseph William Kimberlin, 66, Bardstown

Joseph William Kimberlin, 66, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born March 15, 1957, in Bardstown to the late Charles Ford and Carrie Maddox Kimberlin. He was a retired forklift operator for Jim Beam Distillery. He was a volunteer for Buttermilk Days for many years. He liked the Dallas Cowboys and was a University of Louisville fan. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; and two brothers.

He is survived by one daughter, Ashley Kimberlin of Bardstown; one son, Jermaine Kimberlin of Lebanon; two sisters, Jean Hayes of Iowa and Catherine Lewis of Bardstown; one brother, Charles Ford Jr. of Bardstown; and one granddaughter.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

